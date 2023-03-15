Defending champions, state and Australian representatives, plus top Pennant players and once-a-week bowlers will be locked in battle in Sunday's knockout rounds of the Zone 16 Singles.
The last Zone championship for the 2022-23 season heads into the knockout phase in State, Seniors and Reserves (Grade 5-7) with all champions to play for a NSW title in Wollongong in July.
Close to 50 players nominated for the blue-ribbon State Singles, with defending champion Lee Stinson (Warilla) advancing from his section along with established top-grade bowlers Matty Miles (Figtree Sports), Corey Thompson (Albion Park), Craig Roberts (Warilla) and Woonona's Steve Haines.
Corrimal had an impressive run in State Singles with Dean Aitken, Danyon Christie, Trent McMillan, John Hills, Jarrod Beckford and Mal Lyons reaching the last 16. Wiseman Park's Mal Wright led the upsets with a great win in Section 1, beating top Corrimal teenager Jacob Aitken and Warilla's Trevor Gillis, while Noel Stopher (Warilla) advanced in the tightest section - he Damien Lateo (Towradgi) and Jackson Williams (Figtree) all posting a win and a loss, with Stopher (+5) scraping through on countback.
The last 16 this Sunday will feature four games at headquarters Woonona and four at Towradgi.
Among the top match-ups is Craig Roberts vs Dean Aitken, plus Danyon Christie vs Steve Haines at Woonona, while young guns Patch Lewis (Towradgi) and Jarrod Beckford meet at Towradgi, and Lee Stinson takes on Kiama's Geoff McIntyre also at Towradgi from 10am.
The quarter-finals will be played on Sunday afternoon with the semis and final at Woonona on Sunday week, March 26. Meanwhile, Towradgi's Robbie Warren is on track to claim an unprecedented clean sweep of the Zone Seniors titles for 2022-23 after advancing to the Over-60s knockout round this Sunday. Warren has already won the Zone Pairs, Triples and Fours this season but has a tough clash against Figtree's Peter Thelan at headquarters Windang BC.
The winner must back up against either Mark Kesby (Figtree) or Geoff McGillivray (Warilla) in the round of 16, with the likes of Gordon Young (Figtree), Brian Purdie (Towradgi), David Wakeling (Towradgi), Warren Hamilton (Woonona), Denis Hitchen (Warilla) and Woonona's Brian Bott already in the last 16. The Zone Seniors quarter-finals and semis are set for Sunday week, with the final on April 2 at Windang, along with the Reserve Singles decider.
The Reserve Singles featured the biggest field in Zone 16 Singles with more than 80 bowlers chasing a place in the knockout round and some with their eyes on the prize of a Zone title.
Two more rounds will be played on Sunday at Albion Park or Kiama, then the quarter-finals and semis on Sunday week at Figtree Sports.
On the hottest day in two years, Bruce Evans and John Bennett sizzled in winning the Wiseman Park Over-50s Men's Pairs by the tightest of margins.
Twenty-six teams took to the greens in conditions described as between sweltering and oppressive, with officials cancelling the third game due to bowls' Extreme Heat Policy, while the two games were trimmed from 12 ends to 10 ends.
Wiseman Park-based Evans and Figtree Sports member Bennett overcame all hurdles to finish with 2wins+18 and edge out Albion Park's Brett O'Leary and Jeff Meredith (Warilla) on percentage countback.
Bennett said Evans played a key role in his early development in bowls and they still play a couples of events together each year.
''I really appreciate Bruce taking me under his wing early on and now many years on we get together a couple of times a year, with this being our first win,'' Bennett said.
The champions shared $400, with $200 for second, while Berkeley's Bernie Kelly and Alan West (2wins+17) split $150 for third.
Finally, Wiseman Park are taking entries for its Grade 4-7 Fours on June 4-5 with $7200 prize money. Contact Peter McMurtrie at bowls@wpwc.com.au to nominate a team with capacity at 36 teams.
The scheduling and structure of an Illawarra Men's Pennants competition in the second half of this year will be discussed with club officials on Monday.
Zone 16 spokesman Brian Gibson said misinformation about the competition has circulated in recent weeks but Monday's meeting at Warilla Bowls' Sapphire Room (5.30pm start) will give all clubs the chance to express views on the value of a men's-only Pennant comp.
Last August Illawarra held a men's Pennant competition over six weeks which featured four divisions with winners playing at a State Finals.
The competition aimed to give bowlers an opportunity to play Pennants following a long layoff between the last Zone 16 Open Gender comp and the 2023 comp which commenced last month.
Bowls NSW's events program for 2023-24 begins on July 1 and is heavily scheduled, with Zone 16 effectively required to complete its 2023-24 Zone Championships by the end of this year. A rep from each Zone 16 club is expected at the meeting.
