The quarter-finals will be played on Sunday afternoon with the semis and final at Woonona on Sunday week, March 26. Meanwhile, Towradgi's Robbie Warren is on track to claim an unprecedented clean sweep of the Zone Seniors titles for 2022-23 after advancing to the Over-60s knockout round this Sunday. Warren has already won the Zone Pairs, Triples and Fours this season but has a tough clash against Figtree's Peter Thelan at headquarters Windang BC.