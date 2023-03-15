Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Knockout stage looms for Boels NSW Illawarra Zone 16 Singles stars

By Mike Driscoll
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Bartkowiak, Mick Hoare and Stewart Bourke featured in the sectional round of the Reserve Singles at Kiama. Picture by Mike Driscoll

Defending champions, state and Australian representatives, plus top Pennant players and once-a-week bowlers will be locked in battle in Sunday's knockout rounds of the Zone 16 Singles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.