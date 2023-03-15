St George Illawarra veteran Moses Mbye has been around long enough to know there's no such thing as a soft draw in the NRL.
With the Dragons needing a strong start to the season, many considered their draw over the opening six rounds friendly at worst given they play just three top eight sides from last season in the opening 10 weeks.
However, round three has them taking on arguably the form team of the competition in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday ahead of clashes with the Sharks and thus far unbeaten Dolphins.
It highlights the value of the two points Anthony Griffin's side banked with the win over the Titans last weekend, with Mbye saying it certainly doesn't get any easier over the opening month.
"In my opinion these opening two rounds have been the best opening two rounds of footy I've seen in a long time," Mbye said.
"It's been really good quality footy to watch. There's been some quality performances, high completion rates, high points scored.
"We're on the road this week against the Broncos and they've probably been the form team over the opening two rounds, against really good opposition as well.
"They played the Panthers off the back of two premierships and the Cowboys, who went pretty deep into the finals last year, so they've had a really good opening two rounds.
"There is literally no such thing as a soft draw in the NRL anymore. It's a competition where any team can beat anyone and we're coming up against probably the form team of the competition so it's going to be a really good challenge for us."
After a tumultuous offseason, the Dragons came into their season-opener virtually under siege despite being yet to kick a footy in the regular season.
While they'd turned down the pressure gauge for a week at least, Mbye knows the blowtorch will be quickly fired up again should they struggle to back it up.
"It's obviously a club that demands success, not only internally but externally as well," Mbye said.
"It's a good thing, it shows the respect we have as a club and the respect we have as a team. When you've got players like we do, and the history we do, you need the results to go along with it.
"The scrutiny's warranted, at the end of the day it's a results-driven game. We got off the mark well and it puts the [noise] to be for another week.
"You get judged on your wins and losses and, fortunately for us, we had a good win on the weekend."
Things certainly didn't look that rosy when the Dragons trailed 12-2 midway through the first half, with Mbye saying his side found some resilience it lacked at times last season.
"I thought we performed a little bit better than the scoreline showed being down 12-2," he said.
In the back of our minds we knew we were going better than what the scoreline said and we showed a little bit of resilience there. It's easy in this competition to fall of the horse at 12-2 and have it become 18-2, then 24-2.
"There were a few individual performances and some big moments in the game that really turned our momentum and inserted a bit of belief into us.
"We showed that bit of nous and a bit of grit that's going to be required many times throughout the season."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.