Illawarra's literary fiends will be looking to make some big purchases at Lifeline's grand book exhibition as it returns with several rare editions up for grabs.
The Big Book Fair, which attracts thousands of avid readers each year, will have over 90,000 second-hand books to choose from.
Lifeline South Coast CEO Renee Green said the scale and popularity of the book fair had been increasing each year.
The fair which took place in October last year saw over 7000 buyers over the course of three days with about $220,000 raised.
"We are hoping to see all those people again," Ms Green said.
The four-day exhibition kicks off tomorrow with special early access to members of VIP Book Lovers list.
"On Thursday night people will be able to get in and have a first pick. We introduced the VIP night last year and there was positive feedback, people loved it so we will be continuing with this in the future.
Some of the rare collectables punters should look out for are a 1915 edition of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Biggles and the Noble Lord 1969 edition and a first edition of Comet in Moominland.
The opening times are 5pm to 9pm on Thursday, 9am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
