Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The rare collectables at Lifeline's Big Book Fair at Berkeley this week

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated March 15 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeline Big Book Fair volunteer Sabrina Tejero putting out books for sale. Picture by Robert Peet

Illawarra's literary fiends will be looking to make some big purchases at Lifeline's grand book exhibition as it returns with several rare editions up for grabs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.