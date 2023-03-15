Illawarra Mercury
Nine month court ordeal for Illawarra woman after groping

By Connor Pearce
Updated March 16 2023 - 3:30pm, first published March 15 2023 - 1:12pm
An Illawarra woman described being left frustrated and annoyed by a court process that left her silenced. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Nine months after reporting a man more than twice her age had groped her, an Illawarra woman is left without a sense of justice after navigating a system advocacy groups say is designed to protect her perpetrator.

