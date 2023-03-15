Dragons young gun Talatau Junior Amone is free to travel to Brisbane with his St George Illawarra teammates this weekend for the clash against the Broncos after his bail conditions were eased on Wednesday.
Junior faced Wollongong Local Court alongside his father Talatau Dal Amone, who is his co-accused in the alleged rooftop hammer attack against a tradie near their Warrawong family home during November last year.
The father and son duo will fight their respective charges in a two-day hearing that Magistrate Michael O'Brien scheduled for August 18 and 19 this year.
Junior was previously subject to stringent bail conditions when he was released from custody on December 23, including that he surrender his passport and could not leave the state.
Defence lawyer Elias Tabchouri sought to vary these terms to allow the 20-year-old to play as per his Dragons contract after the club released him from the NRL's stand-down order two weeks ago.
After Junior was charged, he was banned from playing under the policy as the most serious charge levelled against him - causing reckless grievous bodily harm in company - carries a maximum penalty of 14 years jail.
Junior was cleared to play after Mr Tabchouri confirmed the matter would remain in the local court, where the maximum sentence available for the charge is two years.
Mr Tabchouri argued on Wednesday that Junior had so far complied with his bail conditions which prohibit him from leaving home, unless he was at training or attending medical appointments.
The lawyer tendered a letter from Dragons CEO Ryan Webb confirming a group of six senior players are with the group at all times when travelling.
"If they are going for a coffee or going out, there is always a senior chaperone," Mr Tabchouri said.
"The rugby league team is aware of the bail conditions ... they will be monitoring them."
Mr Tabchouri added Junior had not had no previous criminal history and that his $100,000 surety should "give the court comfort" he would abide by his conditions.
"Looking at this offence even in the dimmest of light ... this is not a man said to be a part of some gang or some criminal group who goes around committing offences," Mr Tabchouri said.
"This is his contract, this is his livelihood ... this is not to go and play in some country tournament."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Comer opposed the application, arguing the allegations against Junior were "alarming" and the community would not be protected if his bail was changed.
"Slowly these conditions have been chipped away by the defence," Sgt Comer said.
"This is a random attack on someone completely unknown. Bail conditions should certainly not be reduced.
"If he is to travel interstate and overseas, there is no protection for the community."
Magistrate O'Brien accepted the application and confirmed Junior will continue to reside at a Warrawong address and report to police weekly, except when travelling with the Dragons.
He must not contact any prosecution witness or enter an airport except for the purpose of travelling for pre-arranged rugby matches.
Junior faces charges of reckless grievous bodily harm in company, damaging property, stalking or intimidating with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm - with a fresh charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company confirmed on Wednesday.
Mr Tabchouri previously told the court medical reports revealed the alleged victim's injury of a non-displaced fracture of the wrist which did not meet the threshold of grievous bodily harm.
Father-of-nine Talatau Amone faces six charges related to his alleged involvement in the matter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
