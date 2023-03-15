A Cringila clairvoyant accused of neglecting 60 cats, six of which had to be put down, has refused to acknowledge the string charges against her during a chaotic hearing in court.
Footage taken by RSPCA inspectors was aired in Wollongong Local Court, allegedly showing dozens of cats living in squalid conditions in Madeline Rose's property.
The 56-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of committing an act of cruelty to animals, six counts of committing an act of aggravated cruelty to animals, and four counts of failure to provide veterinary treatment to animals.
However during her hearing on Wednesday, the psychic refused to come forward to the bench, telling the magistrate she was not going to present in the case and that she only answers to God.
"I'm not pleading either way," Rose said from the back of the court room with a thick bible by her side.
"I can change my plea at any time."
Rose told the court it had no jurisdiction over her and that she could not be prosecuted as she was a "living woman".
"You can only prosecute me in the dead entity of my name," she said.
"I do not fall within your jurisdiction. I do not consent to this hearing."
Tendered court documents stated Rose allegedly kept the cats in "dirty and unhygienic" conditions which led to them being "unnecessarily and unjustifiably inflicted with pain, suffering and distress".
The animals that had to be put down were allegedly suffering from myriad of conditions including chronic cat flu, neurological issues, flea allergy dermatitis, periodontal infection and general poor body condition.
The footage, which showed several cats locked in small travel carriers, played on despite Rose's repeated objections.
An emaciated white cat lying on the floor with kittens feeding from it was seen as the inspectors walked through different rooms of the house.
A ginger cat was also seen hiding under furniture, and in another room, two thin black cats were seen sitting on a bare mattress.
One of the inspectors is heard saying "I can hear you wheezing" when they approached a cat sitting on a lounge.
In response to the evidence put forward by lawyer representing the RSPCA, Patrick Schmidt, Rose tendered a large yellow envelope which included a USB stick containing images of cats.
"They are claiming this cat was in a very bad condition," Rose said.
"She was just old and old cats get thin. She was very fat when she was young."
Rose also submitted evidence to prove she is a living woman, including statements from witnesses who have seen her breath on a mirror.
On her psychic business website, Rose said she is attuned to animals and owned many cats.
"I've become attuned to animal communication through the experience of having many of my own cats and other animals," her website says.
"I find that these animal communication readings give me the greatest happiness of all."
Magistrate Michael O'Brien will hand down a decision over the matter on June 7.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
