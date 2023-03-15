Illawarra Mercury
Cringila psychic Madeline Rose faces Wollongong Local Court for animal cruelty hearing

Updated March 15 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 4:00pm
Madeline Rose leaving Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday. Picture by ACM.

A Cringila clairvoyant accused of neglecting 60 cats, six of which had to be put down, has refused to acknowledge the string charges against her during a chaotic hearing in court.

