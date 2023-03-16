The Port Panthers have finished as minor premiers again. On Friday the Panthers will look to win their second straight Cricket Ilawarra women's T20 cricket league title.
The Port Panthers play their semi-final match against the Northern Districts Butcherettes at King George 2.
The Corrimal Cougarettes take on the Wollongong Gems at Wiseman Park in the other semi-final match.
The winners of both semis, which start at 5.45pm, will meet in the grand final next Friday, March 24.
The Wollongong Gems will be looking to take back the premiership title after winning the first three titles of the competition and finishing as runner-up last season.
It was at the beginning of the 2018/2019 cricket season, that a Cricket Illawarra female cricket administrator, who wishes not to be named, approached the Cricket Illawarra management committee, and asked if she could start up a women's T20 cricket league.
To her surprise, the board agreed. She was surprised at the time because she had been asking for several years to start up the competition, and previously the answer had always been no.
With the assistance of another board member, the two ladies set about organising the competition.
Then after several months of planning and recruiting players, the first game was played on February 8, 2019 between the University Crickeys and the Wollongong Gems.
Back then the competition only had four teams.
Since then, with a lot of recruitment, the competition has grown to 12 teams split between the South Coast and the Illawarra Cricket Associations.
Cricket Illawarra is looking to expand the overall competition with the hope that more teams will participate next season.
In the meantime, 14 players have been drawn from the competition to form the Cricket Illawarra's Open Women's Representative team.
The ladies will play in the upcoming Greater Illawarra Cricket Zones Inter-Association Carnival on Sunday, March 19.
After this two Cricket Illawarra female teams (under 35 and over 35) take on the Highlands DCA in the annual Hill Cup Challenge Carnival at Lackey Park Sports Oval in Moss Vale on April 1.
Cricket Illawarra can proudly boast to having multiple players who have represented our area in teams for the Greater Illawarra Cricket Zone, Cricket New South Whales, the WBBL and even Cricket Australia, such as Erin Burns, Dharmini Chauhan, Sophie Heath and Stef Daffara.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
