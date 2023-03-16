Saturday is family day for the Macedos but instead of pulling out the board games the family-of-five rolls up their collective sleeves ready to take on the rush of pizza deliveries in Shellharbour.
As an 18-year-old Rachel Macedo walked into her first job at Pizza Hut in Caringbah. Now, the 47-year-old, mother-of-three has accepted a state award for her own store.
Mrs Macedo has owned the Pizza Hut store in Shellharbour for more than 13 years, all of her kids wear the uniform.
"I do love it. Most of us work together on the same shift on a Saturday during the day. That's a pretty busy day," Rachel said.
On Saturdays, she works with her husband Carlos and three children Caitlyn, Charlize and Carlos.
"It has its moments ... but as far as productivity goes and being able to just work alongside each other and be in sync - unreal, it's amazing."
When asked how the Shellharbour family have maintained the business for over a decade she told the Mercury that she had to find her 'why'.
For Rachel that's giving young Illawarra kids their first job.
"It is satisfying to see that person start with you, and then watch them grow and develop and see them when they're 17, you see them when they get their driver's license," she said.
"It's like they're your second family, and you help them develop those life skills which you can't get at school."
The young employees join her children at the store, who all started at Pizza Hut when they turned 13.
"I always make a point of talking to the family, the mum or the dad when they come in to that interview," Rchael said.
She believes it's important to introduce herself to the young employee's family, to put parents' minds at ease.
"You want the parents to feel comfortable where [their kids are going] to work."
Maybe it's these conversations with parents that has led to the phenomenon of the store hiring sets of siblings.
"We always have siblings work together, without fail."
For instance, The store manager Justin Piccirillo - he's been a manager at the store for 10 years. He previously worked with his other two siblings.
"I remember on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve it was like a sibling day we had three sets of siblings on and that wasn't intentional," Mrs Macedo said.
So does a store filled with young siblings lead to some arguments in the kitchen?
"Never, they're probably more direct in a nice way: 'Hey can you go faster? Can you move over?'," she said.
"They're able to push each other more and they're probably more playful. It makes them more comfortable."
The main banter the store owner said is over who gets to control the music playlist.
Mrs Macedo is 'pretty stoked' with her Shellharbour store being acknowledged as 'Franchise Partner of the Year for NSW' in the state retail awards.
The award recognises customer service, product quality, delivery speed, sales growth and staff training.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
