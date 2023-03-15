Why the P&C shouldn't fill the gaps where the government falls short: Editorial

Australia is graced with a school system which means children from all backgrounds have the opportunity to have a good education.
While in the Illawarra, there are opportunities to indulge in the private schooling system, primarily our public schools, and their leaders provide an excellent standard of education, despite the odds often stacked against them.
The Parents and Citizens Association's purpose is to advocate for students by lobbying for their local school. Over the years, local P&Cs have also become a fundraising vehicle to fill the gaps where the Department of Education has fallen short.
The parents and citizens hold BBQs, school discos, fayres and quiz nights. They work hard to add value to their schools and pay for infrastructure like covered walkways, air conditioners and playgrounds that they know will never make it onto a shortlist for approval.
But fundraising is not a core value of the P&C Federation. In fact, its website states: "Government school facilities are the responsibility of the NSW Government, via the Department of Education."
It adds: Funding of schools to this level must not depend on fundraising from the school community, either through direct donations, fundraising events or from proceeds of school services such as canteens."
But when a group of intelligent parents get together and see a need that they know will never be met by an ever-demanding budget, there's no surprise that they find a way to solve the problem.
Outdoor play at school helps develop healthy, curious and active kids who are better connected to their environment. It's not new research. Vygotsky found outdoor learning encouraged social interaction in 1978.
Play equipment and playgrounds are a vital part of the school environment, and they should be funded as such.
Just like libraries, air conditioning, school halls, school vegetable plots, bike racks, basketball courts, soccer nets and covered walkways.
Of course, the budget is tight. Prioritisation needs to happen, but it can't, and it shouldn't fall to the parents to pick up the slack.
- Gayle Tomlinson
Tell us what you think by writing a letter to the editor here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.