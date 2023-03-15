Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Another honour for Shellharbour's Young Matilda Jynaya Dos Santos

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 15 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour footballer Jynaya Dos Santos is one of 40 footballers awarded scholarships for the initial Future Matildas class of 2023. Picture: Robert Peet

There's more good news in store for Shellharbour footballer Jynaya Dos Santos, who has just returned home after helping the Young Matildas progress to the second round of the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.