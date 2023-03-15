There's more good news in store for Shellharbour footballer Jynaya Dos Santos, who has just returned home after helping the Young Matildas progress to the second round of the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.
The talented teen is one of 40 footballers awarded scholarships for the initial Future Matildas class of 2023.
Sienna Saveska, who started her football journey with the Port Kembla Junior Football Club but now plays for West Sydney Wanderers in the A-League Women's competition, was also awarded a scholarship.
Saveska and her Sydney FC counterpart Dos Santos were Young Matildas team-mates in Kyrgyz Republic.
The duo both played well, especially 16-year-old Dos Santos, who found the back of the net in Australia's convincing 7-0 win over hosts Kyrgyz Republic.
The win wrapped up top spot in Group C for Leah Blayney's Australia, who also came away with a 13-0 victory in their opening game of the first round of AFC qualifying.
Dos Santos also scored a goal in that game against Guam.
Dos Santos and Saveska will now take part in this year's Future Matildas Program, will be located in New South Wales (Blacktown International Sports Park), Queensland (Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre) and Victoria (Darebin and Maribyrnong Sports Academy).
Young Matildas head coach and Future Matildas technical lead, Leah Blayney, expressed her anticipation in welcoming an expanded class for 2023.
"I want to congratulate the initial recipients of this year's Future Matildas Program scholarships, particularly with more recipients than ever in Victoria and Queensland," Blayney said.
"The players identified in NSW, Victoria and Queensland have all demonstrated a willingness to continue their personal and football development with a strong commitment to make the most of the support the Program provides across all sectors of athlete wellbeing."
In the five years since its inception, the Program has seen 63 scholarship holders participate with 15 advancing to capped senior Matildas status.
Nine Future Matildas' graduates were recently in the Matildas squad that claimed the 2023 Cup of Nations title in February, building a rich tradition of nurturing the country's best young talent.
While the full scholarship list for 2023 is yet to be finalised, the Future Matildas Program is scheduled to commence in early April with staggered entry following players' completion of their Liberty A-League Women's commitments.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
