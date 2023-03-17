Vilification of coal industry is disappointing. Letters, March 18, 2023

My career has its foundations in one of the Illawarra's oldest and proudest industries - the coal industry.
I grew up in Gwynneville, went to school at St Pauls College Bellambi, studied engineering at the University of Wollongong and will always consider the Illawarra home.
While I respect the right of anti-coal activists to share their views in the lead up to the state election, I am regularly disappointed by their misrepresentation and vilification of our industry, in particular recent misinformation spread about our Metropolitan Colliery near Helensburgh, a business that has been part of the fabric of this community for 135 years.
We are proud of our 400-strong workforce, proud to support their families and proud of the partnerships we have with countless local businesses.
Last year alone our mine injected $121 million into the Illawarra economy.
A fact that is often lost in conversations around coal in our region is that there is currently no affordable alternative, and will not be for decades, to the high-quality, metallurgical coal we produce for the steel making process - the steel that builds homes, cars, bridges, buildings and essential infrastructure in our communities.
No coal, no steel.
It's true our mine faced a range of difficult challenges throughout 2022 and we did not effectively manage the record level of three metres of rain that fell in successive downpours across our site.
We sincerely regret the releases of water that occurred and recognise the recovery efforts of our employees who worked diligently for months to carry out a successful cleanup operation.
We know we must do better and we have made significant improvements to our stormwater management systems to better protect the local environment.
I encourage anyone seeking information about our operations and the improvements we are making to contact au_info@peabodyenergy.com
Jamie Frankcombe, President, Australian Operations, Peabody
Response to the article by Amanda Vanstone, "Let's go nuclear before it's too late" (Mercury, March 16) yes, we absolutely should go nuclear. I have little time for Amanda Vanstone but in this case she is correct.
We have America, Canada, England, Poland, China, France, Japan, Taiwan, India, and Italy all using nuclear energy as a major part of their base-load power. Australia is being left behind by these nations.
The short-sightedness by the leftie-luvies who oppose nuclear power is holding back our nation's prosperity.
Australia, wake up!
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
Dominic Perrottet's idea of providing a "Kids Future Fund" must rate as one of the most costly wastes of money ever. It is akin to ripping out the bottom of the money bucket. The fund has the potential to bankrupt the state. Leading accountants suggest it could cost up to $700 million a year. At the very least it will cost $40 million with 100,000 births a year.
It is OK for the likes of Dominic's family as it appears he can afford the $1000 a year top up from his Premier's salary. What about those single income families? Their children are likely to end up with $400 plus interest in the account when they turn 18. A similar scheme in Canada shows it disproportionally benefits wealthier families.
Important questions that need to be answered. How will the fund be managed? Who will be the trustees? How much extra will the taxpayers need to pay? What state projects will not be funded? What cannot be funded - with the diversion of taxpayers' contributions to private individuals?
What could be funded is free preschool access for all children. This will have a greater impact on the child's future rather than getting a taxpayers' contribution when they turn 18. How does the State stop the scheme, when the scheme becomes an unbearable burden on the taxpayers?
Given that politician's children will benefit from the government handout does this mean the matter should go to ICAC as a conflict of interest? At a minimum, all candidates, starting with Mr Perrottet, must declare the expected benefit their family could receive from the proposed scheme; or declare their opposition to the scheme prior to the election date.
As a former treasurer Mr Perrottet must be able to disclose where the money is coming from to pay for it, over the long term. It just looks like a "reverse" privatisation scheme to benefit families like Mr Perrottet's, at taxpayers' expense.
Ian Young, Towradgi
