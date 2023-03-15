The mercury is set to soar tomorrow and for those seeking respite in the waves, Surf Life Saving NSW is reminding swimmers to stay between the flags.
Temperatures are expected to reach 33 degrees in Wollongong and 34 degrees in Albion Park tomorrow as a heatwave descends on the Illawarra and eastern NSW.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a low-intensity heatwave for parts of eastern NSW including the Illawarra on Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures will be around 10 degrees higher than the March average but are not predicted to set a new March record, with the hottest temperatures ever recorded in March set in 2018 when the mercury leaped to 37.6 degrees.
As locals and visitors head to the coast to cool off, Surf Life Saving NSW director Joel Wiseman said life savers were there to assist.
"We strongly encourage potential beachgoers, be it during the week or on the weekend, to visit a beach where they see the red and yellow flags flying," he said.
"Many of our beaches are patrolled by lifeguards during the week - a simple search on the BeachSafe App or website will indicate those locations. This goes the same for the weekend when many more of our beaches will have volunteer lifesavers on patrol."
The 2022-23 summer was the worst on record with 28 coastal drownings between December 1 and February 28.
Surf life savers made over 3000 rescues during that period.
Heat wave conditions are expected to ease by Saturday, with cooler conditions as next week begins.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.