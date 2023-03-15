As the crippling rental crisis worsens, domestic violence victims find themselves facing the ultimate no-win situation: homelessness or abuse.
Illawarra Women's Health Centre's Mental Health team leader Laura Brooks said leaving an abusive household was becoming harder than ever with "nowhere for women to go".
"At the centre we are seeing an increase of crisis walk-ins and telephone calls and in the last six months it has probably doubled to tripled," Ms Brooks said.
The saturated rental market, she said, was one of the many reasons why women were having to live with abuse because that to them seemed like a better option than being homeless.
"We usually are able to get women temporary accommodation through link2home which is for a couple of nights and then we need to look at other options," Ms Brooks said.
The number of women presenting to the Illawarra Women's Health Centre experiencing homelessness as a result of domestic and family violence has increased by 29 per cent in the last financial year.
"There's that age old saying people love - why doesn't she just leave?" Ms Brooks said.
"Well there are multitude of reasons where women are not able to get out of abusive relationships but just from a practical point of view it's just very tough out there right now."
Ms Brooks is calling for more resources and commitment from the government for domestic violence survivors.
"There needs to be a commitment from governments and subsequent resourcing to address the systemic, social and political factors that continue to drive domestic and family violence and abuse in our communities."
"A lack of housing and safe accommodation are among the top reasons that women continue to stay in abusive relationship, partnered with financial interdependence on the perpetrator for every day cost of living," she said.
Some women, she said, had no other option than to couch surf, sleep on the beach or their cars.
If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse or family violence contact 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732
