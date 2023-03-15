Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra Women's Health Centre experiences increased demand for accommodation help

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated March 15 2023 - 9:06pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inquiries about safe housing have grown exponentially in the last 12 months. File picture

As the crippling rental crisis worsens, domestic violence victims find themselves facing the ultimate no-win situation: homelessness or abuse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.