Two men have evaded the grasp of police after a pursuit in Unanderra this afternoon.
Police began following a stolen vehicle on the Princes Highway at Unanderra just after 4.30pm.
After a short chase the car came to a stop at Farmborough Road in Unanderra and two men leapt from the Toyota Camry sedan.
Police pursued the men on foot but were unable to stop the suspects before they leapt over fences and evaded police.
All units involved in the chase called off the search by 5.45pm.
The car has been taken away for forensic inspection.
Bystanders reported one lane was closed on Cordeaux Road heading west but had re-opened by 6pm this evening.
Investigations are continuing.
