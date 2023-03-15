Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

IMB Bank awarded for work environment by gender equality agency

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 15 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 8:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMB Bank Board Chair Cathy Aston and Chief Executive Robert Ryan and the WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation. Picture supplied

Women in the financial services industry are the second least equal to their male counterparts, but an Illawarra financial institution is helping to turn that around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.