Women in the financial services industry are the second least equal to their male counterparts, but an Illawarra financial institution is helping to turn that around.
For the second year in a row, IMB Bank has been awarded an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA).
WGEA tracks the gender equity of companies and industries across Australia and has found women in the financial services industry are paid nearly a third less than their male colleagues.
The gender pay gap was only worse in the construction industry, across industries surveyed.
IMB Bank has attempted to close the gap in the industry by instituting paid parental leave for men and women, flexible working arrangements, building an employee-led diversity and inclusion working group, ensuring gender-balance approaches to recruitment and promotion and actively working to close the gender pay gay each year.
IMB Bank CEO Robert Ryan said the organisation was committed to diversity and representation across the business.
"We know that there is always more progress to be made and we are committed to evolving the programs we have put in place to provide our staff with an inclusive, diverse and supportive place of work," he said.
IMB Bank is one of 129 companies in Australia to receive the recognition from WGEA.
One of the ways IMB Bank has put this into practice is throughincreasing the proportion of women in senior management. In the past three years, positions held by women in senior management increased from 18 per cent to 38 per cent. Previously there were no women in regional management roles, however that figure is now 40 per cent.
"Outcomes such as these also support our efforts to deliver pay equity in our organisation, which remains a key area of focus," Mr Ryan said.
Last year, IMB Bank announced its first female chair of the board which oversees the organisation, Cathy Aston.
Mr Ryan said embracing gender equality was good for employees and for customers.
"As a customer-owned bank, it is important that our workplace and organisational values reflect the members and communities that we serve," he said.
