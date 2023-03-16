Case of former Wollongong lecturer accused of child rape adjourned

A former lecturer facing child rape charges has had his matter adjourned after a brief mention in court on Wednesday.
The academic, who cannot be named due to a non-publication order in place, faced Wollongong Local Court charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10.
Formal pleas are yet to be entered.
According to tendered court documents, it is alleged the man sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl while under his care during December 2020.
It is alleged the girl disclosed the incident to her mother some time between Christmas Day, 2020 and January 20, 2021, after saying her vagina hurt.
Court documents alleged that the man told the child on a number of occasions "we're a family of wizards and witches and we will curse you if you tell anybody".
On November 30 last year, the Wollongong Child Abuse Squad received a report for investigation and a week later, the child attended and disclosed the alleged incidents.
Police arrested the man on December 28 last year.
On Wednesday, defence lawyer Graeme Morrison told the court he was yet to receive a brief from police over the matter.
"I don't know why we haven't got anything at this stage," Mr Morrison said. "I'm in a position where my client does need to know what's happening."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Weaver said the brief was yet to be completed.
Magistrate Claire Girotto adjourned the matter to April 26.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.