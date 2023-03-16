Illawarra Mercury
UOW students, staff rally in support of queer community after rainbow steps, crossing vandalised

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 16 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 5:20pm
LGBTQIA staff, students and allies at the University of Wollongong have vowed to remain loud and proud in the face of bigots who target their community.

