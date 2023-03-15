They've been nestled in the top four for most of the season, but Illawarra Tarsha Gale Cup coach Courtney Crawford says last week's heavy loss at the hands of the Bulldogs was a timely reminder of how quickly her side could tumble out of it.
A draw with the Eels in round three and a tight 12-6 loss to competition leaders the Roosters were the only blemishes on the Steelers' record before being blitzed 34-0 by the Bulldogs last week.
Having breezed through St George 46-0 a week earlier, Crawford says the defeat was a snap back to reality with just three games remaining in the season.
"It's not how we want to play footy and the girls realised that pretty quickly.
"They are a young squad so, hopefully, a result like that does give them a little bit of a reality check. It's a great reminder of what's required coming off a big win into a big loss.
"For the girls who haven't been a part of this competition, they really do realise [now] that one result can really hurt you.
"The biggest thing for us is staying positive, though, because a result like that can affect the mindset a little bit but I'm confident we'll bounce back this weekend."
They'll face a Bears outfit with no wins and two draws on their record, but Crawford said there's no room for complacency against any side at rep level.
"They haven't got the results they would've wanted but the ladder speaks for nothing in this competition," she said.
"You look at the results every weekend and they're chopping and changing. The comp is log-jammed from fourth to eight which shows how strong teams are this year.
"If we play well we'll come away with the win, but if we give them chances they're good enough to take them."
