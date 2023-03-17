Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Sport is in our DNA at UOW

By Professor Patricia Davidson
March 18 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alicia Meuronen, Bachelor of Sport, UOW Tottenham Hotspur Global Football Program. Picture supplied

Sport has always been a universal language that transcends borders, cultures, and disciplines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.