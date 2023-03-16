Labor commits to new schools at Calderwood, West Dapto, Flinders

Labor has committed to starting planning work on new primary schools in Calderwood and West Dapto, and a new high school in Flinders, if the party wins the state election next weekend.
Speaking outside the Tullimbar Public School which is at 164 per cent capacity, NSW Labor deputy leader and shadow minister for education Prue Car was joined by Shellharbour MP Anna Watson and Kiama candidate Katelin McInerney for the announcement on Thursday.
The trio said the new schools were vital to meet growing population demands, with Calderwood Valley development home estimated to be home to 12,500 residents.
Ms Car was unable to provide a time frame for the opening of the schools and admitted they would not be "built overnight", however said planning would start this year if Labor is elected.
"I'll be very proud to be down here again as soon as possible if we're elected next weekend to begin the consultation with these three communities to deliver these schools," Ms Car said.
The West Dapto and Shell Cove areas are some of the fastest growing suburbs in the state, according to Ms Watson, with thousands of new dwellings planned to be built in the catchment areas of existing public schools.
The Shellharbour MP took aim at the NSW Government, saying it had ignored her pleas for 12 years to deliver a new school for West Dapto.
"Our schools down here are already over capacity," Ms Watson said.
"There is an urgent need to ensure that future growth and demand for public schools is adequately planned for now, rather than when schools are bursting at the seams in a few years' time.
Ms McInerney said she had heard repeated concerns from Calderwood families about the lack of education infrastructure in the growing suburb.
"I remember visiting Tullimbar Public School while working as a local journalist just after it was opened by the previous Labor Government," she said.
"But after 12 years of neglect from the current government, Tullimbar Public School is bursting at the seams with the school now reaching 164 per cent capacity.
"I am so proud that a new Labor Government will finally build a new public school in Calderwood, on top of our commitment to build the Tripoli Way bypass."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
