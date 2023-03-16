Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

Labor commits to new schools at Calderwood, West Dapto, Flinders

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 16 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor has committed to starting planning work on new primary schools in Calderwood and West Dapto, and a new high school in Flinders, if the party wins the state election next weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.