Ten years after it was brought back from the brink, there is a new twist in the ongoing tale of the Scarborough Wombarra Bowling Club.
The struggling bowling club was bought by aged care group Kennedy Health in 2012, after financial trouble sent the club to the wall.
Kennedy Health was acquired by ASX-listed aged care business Estia Health in 2015, and the company set about preparing to turn the much-loved community club into a 108-bed aged care home while retaining part of the greens.
Plans were submitted in 2016 to Wollongong City Council, which drew the ire of the local community, concerned about the over-development of a small strip of coastal land.
But no progress was made, and in the meantime, the club has thrived, hosting barefoot bowls, a popular bistro and has becoming a hub for live music in the northern suburbs.
Most recently, the club hosted the Get Together music festival earlier in March, which included live acts from around Australia.
Julie Read, whose property overlooks the greens, said the "gorgeous" club was cherished by the community.
"It's quite enjoyable sitting on the verandah listening to live music," she said.
"It's lovely to see young people coming there."
A few years on, and tucked away in its annual reports, Estia decided the land was surplus to requirements, decided to begin the process of selling the land in June 2020.
The group continued to market the site in 2021 but after being unable to find a buyer decided to reclassify the property as part of the company's overall assets.
In 2021, Estia estimated the site to be worth $2,601,000.
A spokesperson for Estia Health was contacted, however was unable to provide a response prior to deadline.
Originally built by miners with donations out of the paychecks in the 1950s, the club opened in 1960 and in the years since has become part of the fabric of the region.
Ms Read said despite uncertainty over the future of the club it had become a much needed asset for the community.
"It's a rare asset, one that's only going to get rarer."
