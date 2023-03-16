Patrika Mist has the turn of foot to overcome the widest barrier and make it four consecutive wins in Saturday's Provincial qualifier at Kembla Grange, trainer Joe Ible maintains.
The flashy grey-brown mare has rolled through the grades this preparation, rattling off three on-pace victories to earn her shot at a place in the $500,000 final at Royal Randwick next month.
But the master plan hit a major hurdle when Ible was handed barrier 19 for Saturday's 1400-metres race.
Ible can look further back in Patrika Mist's career, when she came from the back of the field to break her Maiden at Wagga 12 months ago.
Jockey Mitchell Bell has been tasked with managing Patrika Mist's path to the final.
"We'll do the form and study where the field is going to sit," Ible said.
"He rode her last start, but she has a big turn of foot where she can find some cover and work into the race, especially if it's genuine up front. We still haven't seen the best of her, she's been winning on raw ability, we're still working on her race craft."
Patrika Mist opened a $21 chance, with the first two qualifying for the $500,000 feature on April 9.
She's had a month-long freshen up since winning a BenchMark 64 at Gosford over a mile.
Theresa Bateup's Crackalacka takes another swing at the Championships final, after narrowly missing out in the opening Provincial-Midway heat at Kembla Grange last start.
Molly Bourke found a spot on speed form a wide draw but was swamped late by Essonne, trained by Richard Litt and the Ben Smith-trained Herb.
Bateup's five-year-old mare this time draws barrier two and is rated a $21 chance, with Sam Kavanagh's Kayobi a $3.80 favourite.
Brad Widdup's Short Shorts is at $4.60 and Kris Lees' Spangler $8.
Kembla Grange, Saturday
Gates open: 11am
First race: 12.30pm
Provincial-Championships Midway qualifier: 5.05pm
Tickets (general admission): $15 adults, $5 concession, under-18s free.
Illawarra-owned Montefilia will defend her Ranvet Stakes title at Rosehill.
The decision has been made by Hugh and Kathlyn Docherty and other connections to sell Montefilia - who ran fourth in last year's Caulfield Cup and was back in the field in the Melbourne Cup - after the Queen Elizabeth Stakes later this preparation.
She has won more than $2.7 million in career prize money, including the Group 1 Flight and Champion Stakes, as well as The Metropolitan and last year's Ranvet Stakes, beating Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.