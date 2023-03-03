Bulletholes lined the fuselage of the commercial airliner as Rob Cohen and the unit he commanded prepared to leave Saigon with the war in Vietnam well into its eleventh hour.
I was pretty disillusioned by the whole waste and to this day I consider it a terrible waste of life- Rob Cohen
They were among the very last Australian troops to leave Vietnam, and Cohen made sure he shut the plane's door nice and firmly.
"I was keen to get out," he recalled. "We flew out on a Qantas charter - the plane we went on was an old Air Vietnam plane, it had 50-calibre strafe marks down the side of it. It had been fired on and hit. We got on and ceremonially I was the highest rank at Lance Corporal, I went up and closed the door at the end. I wanted to do that as I was more than happy to get out."
It was 1972 and while Saigon would not fall until 1975, the decision had been made to pull Australians out. The North Vietnamese Army (NVA) had made it to Nui Dat, 380km from Saigon, whose streets were tense with fear.
Cohen's team patrolled them with a keen sense of impending trouble - not so much from the NVA as from South Vietnamese military and government rival factions, who were ready to spill blood to take power even as it seemed the Saigon government would be short-lived.
As Australia marks 50 years since our troops left Vietnam Cohen, now a Shell Cove grandfather, has opened up about why his experience there left him bitter - and how peacetime wasn't easy either.
"I was pretty disillusioned by the whole waste and to this day I consider it a terrible waste of life," he told the Mercury. "The engagement itself was questionable, going back to the Menzies era. My view wasn't the general view, that was my personal view.
"I had been a school teacher. I had a reasonable understanding of politics before going. I was more than happy to go - not for any political reasons but quite simply to get a defence services (low interest) home loan."
He had flown in as an infantry reservist, but was soon "army volunteered" into a team packing up howitzer shells left for waste by Americans at Long Binh.
"We reckoned they were unserviceable anyway but we were all private soldiers so we didn't get to make decisions; we just did as we were told," Cohen said. "We finished up the job - we had some excitement of being rocketed while we were there.
"We went though race riots where white Americans from the South attacked black Americans, there were knife fights, there were shotguns fired when MPs turned up.
"It was right beside you. A guy stabbed right in front of you. We were happy when the job finished - it was pretty uncomfortable. The Australian Army eventually remembered we were there, a truck came to pick us up."
He was assigned to the Defence and Escort Platoon - "the good, the bad and the ugly" of soldiers sent back from battalions for various reasons - doing convoy protection and tail patrols in Saigon and Phuc Tuoy province southest of the southern capital.
"While we were there the last major actions took place with 4th Batallion, and a number of the guys who I trained with were killed in action. There was a friendly fire incident, then another action right near the end at Nui Dat.
"They were doing tail patrols ... the head met the tail. It's pretty thick jungle and you don't see. To be blunt, it was reasonably common ... there were plenty of friendly fire kills. We were pretty much knocked around by that but we got on and did what we did.
"I was very much embittered by my experiences in war. The mateship was great, but becoming an NCO was a dumb thing to have done.
"When we finally got our call there was pretty much nobody left. We were pretty much the last to leave, apart from the training team who stayed for another 12 months.
"Our cooks and bottlewashers had all gone home months ago, so we ate on the streets, which created its own problems itself, not being used to the bacteria of the time. I was hospitalised with dysentry ... but it didn't stop me from being operational. We were short staffed and I'd been conned into taking a promotion [to commander] as soon as I arrived pretty much."
Arriving back home to Wollongong after the war, he returned to teaching. But his time at war had left him with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) which he didn't fully realise until he heard his daughter, by then a soldier too, speaking of her experiences in the Solomon Islands and Iraq.
He has been married twice, separated twice, and his teaching career came to an end - all for reasons clearly traceable to his PTSD, he said.
He joined the Vietnam Veterans Association (VVA) and for many years has helped veterans sort out their pensions with government departments.
It has been this camaraderie through the VVA and its leader Ian Birch, who Cohen called "an inspiration", that has helped him greatly.
Having got to know the local Vietnamese community, he said he now has a great respect for the people, and has travelled back to Vietnam multiple times.
He will join the Vietnam Commemoration Walk on April 2, organised by Fairy Meadow Rotary. People can walk how far they wish between Woonona and Flagstaff Hill.
Money raised from the walk was going to medicine in Vietnam but the local Vietnamese community has decided to instead send it to Rotary to help earthquake recovery in Turkey.
Register online at rememberingvietnam.my.canva.site/
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
