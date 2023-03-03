"I was keen to get out," he recalled. "We flew out on a Qantas charter - the plane we went on was an old Air Vietnam plane, it had 50-calibre strafe marks down the side of it. It had been fired on and hit. We got on and ceremonially I was the highest rank at Lance Corporal, I went up and closed the door at the end. I wanted to do that as I was more than happy to get out."