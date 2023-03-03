Illawarra Mercury
Vietnam war veteran recalls the 'terrible waste of life' - and the friendly fire

By Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 17 2023 - 2:16pm, first published March 4 2023 - 8:00am
Rob Cohen: At home in Shell Cove, where he enjoys time with his adult children and grandchildren, a long way from the physical and mental battles of war. Picture by Sylvia Liber. BELOW: Cohen in Vietnam.

Bulletholes lined the fuselage of the commercial airliner as Rob Cohen and the unit he commanded prepared to leave Saigon with the war in Vietnam well into its eleventh hour.

