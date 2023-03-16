After half of all people employed in the tourism sector lost their jobs as lockdowns hit in 2020, the sector has rebounded to close to pre-pandemic levels of employment.
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that at the end of 2022, 312,500 additional jobs were created across the industry, nearly cancelling out the 393,600 jobs that were lost.
Jonathan Khoo, ABS head of tourism statistics said nine in 10 jobs that existed in December are now filled.
But, the nature of the post-pandemic tourism sector has shifted. Workers in cafes, restaurants and takeaway stores returned the strongest, however those targeting the international student market with education and training opportunities were still at less than half the pre-pandemic total.
In addition, in the otherwise highly casualised sector, permanent jobs were returning faster than part-time positions.
Emily Squires, group director of talent and culture at Oscars, which runs venues in the Illawarra including the Novotel and Towradgi Beach Hotel, said staff numbers were back to pre-COVID levels.
"Headcount-wise, we're getting close to where we were prior to COVID," she said.
A plan for the recovery of the tourism sector across the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands identified finding enough staff as one of the primary impediments to the sector's rebound.
The region lost 1000 workers directly employed in tourism during the pandemic after borders closed and the region was cut off from the rest of Australia in lockdowns.
Destination Wollongong general manager Mark Sleigh identified workforce challenges as the primary issue facing the sector.
"One of the major challenges facing the tourism and hospitality industries post-COVID is the lack of an available, skilled workforce," he said.
One young person filling the gap is Victoria Mizzi. The 19-year-old is studying an Advanced Diploma of Events management at Wollongong TAFE and a business degree at the University of Wollongong.
Ms Mizzi said she hoped to use her qualifications to pursue a global career.
"Being able to travel and do events around the world would be amazing, but even having my own team and being able to work for myself, setting up events around Australia [would be amazing]," she said.
During her studies, Ms Mizzi has organised a comedy night and a drag trivia night as fundraising events, and said she hoped to put this practical experience into practice.
"What's really good is that young people will be in the industry for two, three years, and then they're going straight up to the top, getting big leadership roles. So that's keeping me motivated, instead of thinking it's a dying industry, there's actually opportunities to succeed in this industry."
Ms Squires said people coming back into the workforce were a mix of those looking for a career and others on the hunt for extra cash as interest rates and inflation bites. But the hardest group to find were those prepared to take on a supervisor role.
"Middle management was the one level that most businesses cut out during COVID, so trying to bring people back in at that level has been quite tough," she said.
Mr Sleigh said with full time positions returning ahead of part time roles there was growing awareness that tourism offered a long term career and that this would be key to attracting and retaining staff in the industry.
"The tourism and hospitality industries are a great choice for young people looking to get out, travel and experience the world, while earning money at the same time."
