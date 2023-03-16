In the dark of night they queued, hungry for a bargain, until the doors finally opened at 8am.
The grand opening of urban and street culture retailer, Foot Locker, at Wollongong Central attracted people from as far away as Sydney, and it was all about the sneakers.
For many people, sneakers are what you wear when you're walking the dogs or playing sport. To others like Daniel Smith, who's part of the sneakers subculture, they're something else entirely.
He travelled from Sydney to be there and bought 12 pairs of shoes that cost him "a few thousand dollars", revealing he earns a living out of reselling sneakers.
"We buy exclusive shoes for retail price and then resell to customers wanting those exclusive shoes," Mr Smith said.
"I once bought a pair for $160 and sold them for $1000. I was the second person in Australia with that pair of shoes, they were exclusive to the Tokyo Marathon."
Foot Locker's district manager Sammy D'Andrea said new stores like the Wollongong outlet always had a bumper selection of limited edition shoes that resellers loved, and the rarer the shoe the more they were worth in resale.
"Adidas has $3.5 billion in sales and the resale of Nike products has its own $4 billion industry," he said.
"Seven or eight years ago people bought to wear, now people buy to resell."
Mr D'Andrea owns 120 pairs of shoes and admitted his own pair of Nikes from 2017 that he bought for $230 are now worth $1500.
Online, a reseller not associated with Foot Locker, is offering an original pair of Air Jordan 1 sneakers from 1985 for $121,000.
The resellers may have made up the bulk of the store's first customers, but Foot Locker Wollongong manager Ben Harrower said the shop would be focused on the local community into the long term.
More than 20 locals have scored a job at the retailer which, other than sneakers, also sells men's, women's and children's sporting apparel.
"We're excited and we've got a really great new team here," Mr Harrower said.
"Our goal is to really get entrenched in the community, coming down to the way we obviously focus on sneakers, basketball and basketball attire. We're really just bringing that whole excited, positive vibe around shoes when it comes to sneakers and basketball."
Wollongong Central centre manager Sharon Johnson said with only five vacant premises (four retail outlets and one office space), retail was booming.
"Total centre sales are outperforming pre-COVID levels," she said.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
