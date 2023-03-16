Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra Hockey season shaping up to be 'a cracker'

March 16 2023 - 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A University player in action against Albion Park. Picture: Sharon Robinson

This weekend sees the official start of the season for Illawarra South Coast Hockey competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.