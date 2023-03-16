Illawarra Hockey season shaping up to be 'a cracker'

This weekend sees the official start of the season for Illawarra South Coast Hockey competitions.
Season 2023 is shaping up to be a cracker with a healthy number of teams across all grades.
For the women's competition there are 49 teams across five grades.
In first grade, Albion Park will defend their title against some tough opposition that includes a youthful University team and a rejuvenated Figtree-Unanderra outfit who have re-joined the premier grade this year.
For the men, it is exciting to see both St Georges Basin and Avondale join the competition.
Albion Park RSL are defending premiers in first grade, although University could be the team to watch thanks to the return of striker Heath Ogilvie.
The junior competition boasts 64 teams from under 7s to under 18s.
The first round will start on Saturday at 11am to coincide with the official opening of the newly re-surfaced synthetic pitches at the Illawarra Hockey Centre.
