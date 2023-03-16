Just because your topic is boring, doesn't mean your PowerPoint should be.
That's the motto of Luis Urrutia, a graphic designer living in Figtree, whose love for the digital slide deck has seen him team up with companies such as Microsoft and launched a side business that is earning him thousands of dollars a month.
Originally from Mexico, Mr Urrutia moved to Australia four years ago. After finding it difficult to pick up a role in a marketing agency similar to those he worked for in Mexico, Mr Urrutia landed a role as a designer at an independent agency in Sydney.
"Part of the role was making corporate presentations in PowerPoint," he said.
What might have driven others to hate their day job became a source of inspiration for Mr Urrutia.
"[PowerPoint] is a program that is very misunderstood, because there's so much that you can do, but you never really notice it until you have to work with it."
Using the software every day, Mr Urrutia saw that it could be used for much more than a series of dot points and a dubiously related image. During this time, he decided to also make videos for Instagram and TikTok showing what he was using the tools for.
"It took just one video to blow up for thousands and thousands of people to start contacting me," Mr Urrutia said.
Eight months later, Mr Urrutia has over a million followers on both platforms, and some videos have over 20 million views.
To reach these heights, Mr Urrutia said he's spent hours replying to comments, making custom videos and starting to build an online store with templates. But in between the school presentations and corporate slide decks, there's one response that has stood out.
"A guy in Syria, he didn't speak English and had a lot of trouble communicating what he wanted to say, but he sent me an audio message and said, 'Seeing your videos is absolutely incredible to me, it's the highlight of my week because I can distract myself from what I'm living through.'
"I never expected a video about PowerPoint could make an impact on a teenager in Syria."
With testimonials such as this, it's no wonder Mr Urrutia hopes to turn what is now his side hustle into a full time career.
