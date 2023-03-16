Illawarra Mercury
Lake Illawarra Police District's open day is on Saturday, March 25

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
Updated March 16 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 2:28pm
Lake Illawarra Police District's open day is on Saturday, March 25. Sergeant Ben Walsh, Senior Constable Casey Mitchell and Superintendent Craig Ireland invite you to come along on the day. Picture by Sylvia Liber

There's not too many opportunities where you get to go behind bars and then get out again without a charge.

