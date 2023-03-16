There's not too many opportunities where you get to go behind bars and then get out again without a charge.
Lake Illawarra Police District is throwing open the doors to the station on Saturday, March 25 and the community is invited to come along to check out the dog unit, Polair, marine and rescue commands and highway patrol vehicles.
Historic police cars will be on show, the NSW Police Band will play, and police recruitment officials will be available.
"I can show them a nice, shiny police car, but most want to see the inside of the station," Sergeant Ben Walsh said.
"People want to see what the inside of a police station looks like and they'll get to see how we process people."
When the open day was last held in 2018, more than 6000 people flocked to the police station.
"We feel that it's a really good day out and a lot of people will be out and about because it's election day," Sgt Walsh said.
Open day is on from 10am-3pm at Lake Illawarra Police Station, 6 Pioneer Drive, Oak Flats. Entry is by gold coin donation to Food for Life.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
