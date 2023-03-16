'Visionary' Valentina brings high-level maths into real world battles

Tools called "high-order nonlinear partial differential equations in multiple dimensions" may have vital work to do in the real world, and could even help protect firefighters, thanks to the work of a Wollongong mathematics visionary.
Dr Valentina Wheeler, who has just received the prestigious Christopher Heyde Medal from the Australian Academy of Science, said she knew early on the match between her and pure maths was "true love" because it's "the beginning of everything".
A researcher at the University of Wollongong's (UOW) School of Mathematics and Applied Statistics, Dr Wheeler specialises in specialist in differential geometry, a branch of mathematics that studies the interaction between the geometry of curves, surfaces and manifolds and partial differential equations.
Particularly useful is work on how curves interact.
"Let's say we know how the blood cells of people with some illnesses change their shape," she said. "Then, we can create a mathematical equation that describes the average flow of these changes and their parameters. This, in turn, could allow us to test the effect of potential targeted drugs that modify these parameters and possibly treat the disease."
Even a moving fire front can be moving fire front can be described using a mathematical equation. For bushfires, her modelling is oriented around predicting the direction and speed of the fire, which would allow firefighters to prepare.
"I feel very honoured and humbled by this recognition, and I promise to use it as a motivation to do even better in the future," Dr Wheeler said.
Professor Aidan Sims from the UOW School of Mathematics and Applied Statistics welcomed Dr Wheeler's recognition with delight and said she was one of the most impressive mathematicians he had ever known.
"She has found ways to connect that deep theoretical work with important real-world problems," he said.
"Her research is about something that seems very abstract - something called high-order nonlinear partial differential equations in multiple dimensions. But she has not only made deep contributions to this complex and abstract theory, but also showed how to use it to predict, among other things, the speed and ferocity with which bushfire fronts burn when two fire fronts merge.
"I think that the prospect of our Rural Fire Service volunteers being safer and capable of fighting bushfires because of fundamental mathematical research on higher-dimensional differential equations is absolutely visionary."
Growing up in Romania, Dr Wheeler said she was torn between her parents' careers in physics and medicine.
"I loved medicine for its human aspect, for the fact that you're working for people and with people," she said. "Physics was interesting too, and obviously, my father wanted me to pursue that. But pure mathematics felt like true love. I find that it underpins all sciences and processes around us. It's the beginning of everything. And it allows for beautiful collaborations."
Dr Wheeler credited an early maths teacher with sparking her interest.
"I don't even remember if I was particularly good at maths, but my teacher made it all exciting and applicable to real life. I think I got my love of mathematics from her."
