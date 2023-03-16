Promises, promises, promises ... as election gears up: Editorial

Can you tell pre-polling for the NSW state election begins on Saturday?
Indeed, Labor's spin doctors are very much aware of how voting patterns have changed post-COVID and have executed a media campaign that is geared towards catching those early voters.
Over the last few weeks, the party has promised over $80m worth of projects to be delivered in the Illawarra. Including $22m to upgrade Wollongong Hospital, $20m for Albion Park bypass, $10m for a study on the South Coast rail line, $10m for ramps at Dapto and $6m for a new police station in Helensburgh.
Yesterday another $20m was promised for a study to extend Memorial Drive up to Bulli Pass and also there was a promise to build two primary schools in West Dapto and Calderwood, and a high school in Flinders.
Of course, the Liberals have also been intensely interested in the redrawn Heathcote electorate, with Helensburgh enjoying a great deal of attention in the last few weeks.
A total of $10m was promised for local sports fields and facilities by the NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet. Another $5m was promised to upgrade Fire and Rescue NSW stations in the Heathcote electorate.
But poor old Kiama has been forgotten by Gareth Ward's former party, and so far, the parachuted-in Melanie Gibbons has yet to make any locally targeted promises.
They may still be to come.
Of course, promises count for nothing until a party is voted in, and even then, actions speak louder than words.
Even if Labor are successful at the polls, there's a hell of work to be done before any election pledges can be actioned.
Calderwood couple Sally and Mark Smith have two children in Tullimbar Public School, with a third entering the schooling system within the next three years.
They are a living example of town planning gone wrong, and it's their children who are paying with a school oversubscribed by 164 per cent.
They remain cautiously optimistic about Labor's announcements but point out that promises are a long way from becoming a reality.
- Gayle Tomlinson
