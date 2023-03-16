Two years after a stage two melanoma Oceana Hegyi says the fear that the cancer could come back never ends.
The 27-year-old model was the face of the 2021 "Game On Mole" campaign by the Melanoma Institute Australia which urged people to check their skin.
That fear deepened after the birth of her son Levi Hegyi.
"I have a purpose and someone's relying on me. So the fear around it reoccurring is even more real now. I wouldn't know what I would do if it came back," Mrs Hegyi said.
The Wollongong resident found a mole on her ankle in 2021 was in fact a melanoma, 0.3 millimetres deep.
"Once you have the melanoma or the cancer removed I think the people around you don't realise the impacts that you're still receiving psychologically in yourself," she said.
Mrs Hegyi is not alone in her anxiety. A fundraising event aims to raise $1 million for Australia's first clinical trial to treat the fear of cancer re-occurrence for those with advanced melanoma.
"Some 40 per cent of patients reported experiencing anxiety around their diagnosis and treatment, with one in two also reporting that anxiety and depression were not identified in routine clinical practice which was a barrier to them accessing support services," Melanoma Institute Australia CEO Matthew Browne said.
The Melanoma Institute Australia is holding Melanoma Marches across the country to raise funds for the clinical trial, including Wollongong on Sunday, March 26.
The four kilometre walk begins at Stuart Park at 8:15am and follows the Blue Mile to Lighthouse route.
Mrs Hegyi has a sizeable social media reach, with over 167,000 followers on Instagram. She hopes to spread awareness about melanoma - particularly to young people. She has shared her own experience of diagnosis and how she has changed her perspective on tanning.
"As a teenager you don't listen to anyone, but I think having some like myself who is younger talk about it can be more impactful," she said.
Melanoma is the most common cancer affecting 20-39 year old Australians, according to the Melanoma Institute Australia.
Australia has the highest melanoma rates in the world, with one person diagnosed every 30 minutes. The Institute also states that 95% of melanomas are caused by overexposure to UV radiation from the sun.
Mrs Hegyi is encouraging people to join her at the charity walk which she believes is especially important for the Wollongong community.
"We're such a coastal community, so it's really important that we get everyone involved and people around here love walking. So why not walk for a cause?"
"The theme of promoting sun safety and to stop that tanning culture is a great message to have amongst a coastal community as well."
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
