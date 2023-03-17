Illawarra Mercury
Flagstaff Group launches after-school job program for teenagers with disability

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:15am
James Carey, 16, and Flagstaff Group's Aaron Trott get some practise in ahead of James starting his new after-school job in the commercial laundry. Picture by Adam McLean.

The after-school job is a rite of passage for most teenagers, but those with disability can find it difficult to gain such employment.

