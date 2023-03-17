The after-school job is a rite of passage for most teenagers, but those with disability can find it difficult to gain such employment.
Disability enterprise the Flagstaff Group has moved to fill this gap in the Illawarra, introducing a new program that offers paid, part-time work after school hours for people aged 15 to 17.
Flagstaff's manager of life choices, Aaron Trott, said there were a lot of work experience programs for young people with disability, but nothing offering paid employment.
The program, Flagstaff Futures, has just launched and the first person to put their hand up for a job was 16-year-old James Carey.
"So Mum and Dad told me basically the partying at home is over, and I need to earn some pocket money," James said.
His mother, Melasande, said the family had been considering what part-time work James might be able to do in a supported environment when Mr Trott approached them and suggested the program.
"It's a beautiful organisation," Mrs Carey said, adding that James felt comfortable at Flagstaff and liked the people.
When James officially starts work in term two of school he will spend one afternoon a week, from 3.30pm to 6.30pm, in the Flagstaff commercial laundry, which has customers in the accommodation, aged care and services industries.
James, a year 11 student at Holy Spirit College, said he was looking forward to making new friends and learning how to fold towels professionally.
"I am honoured and thrilled and so privileged to be employed here," he said.
James plans to put his earnings towards his passions: music and musical theatre.
Mr Trott said six young people had already signed up to work in the Flagstaff laundry, which was "really exciting".
"People like James, youth, they bring such good energy," he said.
Employees like James will spend the first 12 weeks of their job developing underpinning work skills like teamwork, reporting workplace health and safety issues, arriving on time, and wearing a uniform.
As they grow their skills, they will move on to other tasks.
Mr Trott said the goal was to build young people's skills so they could later seek open employment (jobs in the mainstream workforce).
The National Disability Insurance Scheme-funded program was being piloted in the laundry, Mr Trott said, but in future they would consider expanding it to other areas.
He said it would also initially offer work one day a week after school, but there was potential for it to expand down the track to more afternoons and the school holidays.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
