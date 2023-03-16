The Keiraville Community Preschool was all decked-up with buntings and lights galore as scores of people gathered to celebrate its 70th birthday.
The preschool established in 1952 saw school-goers from all generations arrive to join in on the big birthday festivities.
Teacher of 20 years Kristie Field, who first stepped foot in the school as a three-year-old girl, said she felt privileged to be a part of the school's history.
"I used to come here in 1983 and 1984 and now I teach here," she said.
"My daughter Nina who is four is in her second year here while my other daughter Iris who is seven, went here a couple of years ago."
Ms Field said she still remembered her favourite activities as a kid back in the day.
"I definitely remember the Play-Doh table being a big hit," the Figtree resident said.
"I also remember painting on the easel and musical instruments and fruit time!"
Managing Director Margaret Gleeson said she was looking forward to the celebration which had been postponed from last year.
"Last year was our 70th birthday but because of COVID and also because we had a building site we couldn't have lots of people here," she said.
"So we are finally getting to have a celebration for our birthday."
Ms Gleeson said she was expecting a big turnout for the special evening.
"We'll be starting with welcome to country and then we'll have a little bit of formalities then a bit more meet and greet time and then the birthday cake," she said.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
