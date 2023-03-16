Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Keiraville Community Preschool turns 70, students, parents and staff rejoice

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated March 16 2023 - 9:18pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Iris Field, Kristie Field, Nina Field at Keiraville Community Preschool's 70th birthday celebrations. Picture by Adam McLean.

The Keiraville Community Preschool was all decked-up with buntings and lights galore as scores of people gathered to celebrate its 70th birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.