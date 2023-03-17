He enjoyed a near-perfect 2022 Premier League campaign and Olympic skipper Chris Price has his eyes set on further success this year.
In his second season with the club, Price played a key role in Olympic ending a 37-year IPL grand final drought when they beat United 2-1 in last October's decider. Just weeks later, the defender also picked up the George Naylor Medal as the league's Player of the Year.
Now 36, the former Wolves captain isn't slowing down any time yet, as he looks to guide his beloved Olympic towards premiership glory in 2023.
"Success and winning is infectious, and we were lucky enough last year to have success. And that's something that we want to emulate again this year, and hopefully go even better," Price told the Mercury.
"Grand final wins are never guaranteed in life so when those opportunities come around you have to make it count. That's what we set to do on that given day (last year) and we were lucky enough to obviously get the win. Those memories and moments stay with you forever.
"We've rolled into the new year with a lot of momentum and a lot of good feelings about that, and it's something that we want to replicate. That's part of why we turn up each and every day, and it drives us to be better and try to get into that position at the end of the year, and see if we can do it again."
While focused on team success, Price admits it was a great feeling to pick up last year's George Naylor Medal.
"It was obviously nice to receive that, though a lot of people in our team deserved that award. It was very much a team award for the success that we had," he said.
"I've been playing for a long time and things can be taken away from you pretty quickly. I'm at the latter end of my career as well, so I know there's only limited opportunities left to go. And you play to win, as well as enjoy the camaraderie amongst the boys. And I want to give back to not only the club, but the young boys as well. Learning off some really good people helped enable me to grow as a player, so hopefully I'm able to instill some of that for the young boys.
"In terms of my future, I'll play it year by year and see how I'm going. I'm really fortunate that my body feels good so, touch wood, hopefully that continues. So that's not slowing me down at all, but it's just that stage of life where I'm finding a balance between work, family and football. But at the moment, I'm really enjoying it and I'm not looking to hang the boots up at this stage."
Olympic kicked off their 2023 campaign with a 3-1 win over South Coast United, before sharing the points following a dramatic 1-1 stalemate with Cringila last Sunday. In a see-sawing battle, Matt Bailey's men were reduced to just nine men late in the contest but held on to clinch a point at PCYC.
The results mean Olympic remain undefeated as they head into their round-three fixture with IPL newcomers Helensburgh this Saturday.
Price said his team was feeling good after an enjoyable pre-season.
"'Bails' was very kind and gave us a little bit more flexibility and we had a bit of a later start than we normally would,'' he said.
''We've all come in really fresh and I guess there was a bit of accountability on us to come back with a certain level of fitness, which we did.
"We've got a nice mix and balance right across the park, with a lot of experience and youth and enthusiasm. The boys that have come in this year have complemented the group and fitted in really well, not only on the pitch but off it as well. It's been a seamless transition."
Round three will kick off with five IPL games on Saturday. While Olympic host the Thistle at PCYC, Wollongong United will tackle the Blueys at Macedonia Park; Corrimal take on Albion Park at Memorial Park; Coniston meet Bulli at JJ Kelly Park and South Coast United face Cringila at Ian McLennan Park.
Port Kembla will battle Bellambi at Wetherall Park on Sunday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
