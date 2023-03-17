The Lighthouse Keepers have a chance to pick up not one, but four pieces of silverware this weekend.
Having already sewn up Cricket Illawarra's club championship, Wollongong now find themselves in a unique position of being able to pick up minor premierships in all four senior men's grades heading into the final round on Saturday.
The club sits in top position on all four ladders, with the Lighthouse Keepers to tackle University in their last regular first-grade fixture at North Dalton Park.
It's a special position to be in, and one that their first grade captain Toby Dodds isn't taking lightly.
"Whatever sport you play or whatever comp you play in, you always want to try and finish first. And that is the aim for now," Dodds told the Mercury.
"We're not looking past this week's match against Uni, because we know Northern Districts are right behind us. So it's going to be a tough game against Uni, we've seen in the past that they're a quality team and they always have four or five very handy players that can do some damage, so we're going to have to be at our best.
"But hopefully we can win that one and start looking towards the big trophy. But we're just taking it week by week at the moment. If we win the minor premiership, that's fantastic, but the big trophy is always in the back of our mind. But we have to get through this week first, and then the first week of semis to even get there."
Whatever happens on Saturday, it's been a terrific season for the Lighthouse Keepers seniors under the guidance of head coach Nathan Loveday.
Dodds, who took the reins as first grade skipper in 2022/23, says the club had benefited greatly from everyone being consistent.
"It's been awesome. it shows all of the hard work we do - not just in first grade but as a whole club," he said.
"Consistency has been a big part of it, and we've had a few new players who've come to the club, not just in first grade but in the lower grades as well, that have set standards for the whole club. And I think we're all on the same page. We've all got a winning mentality, no matter what grade we're playing.
"It's a credit to Nathan Loveday, he puts a lot of time and effort into the boys to make sure we're getting to training and making sure we're doing the extras. So to see it pay off and us take home the club championship - and vying for four minor premierships - it's been an outstanding effort from the whole club."
While Wollongong takes on University, Northern Districts can also potentially secure the minor first-grade title if they beat Corrimal at Ziems Park on Saturday.
The Canaries will take on Helensburgh at Reed Park; Balgownie meets Keira at Judy Masters Oval; and Port Kembla faces Wests at King George V Oval in the remaining first-grade fixtures.
In their other battles for the minor premierships, Wollongong's second-grade side will also face University, the club's third-grade team will take on Port Kembla; and the fourth-grade Lighthouse Keepers will meet Keira.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
