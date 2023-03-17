The best women's cricketers from the Illawarra, South Coast and Southern Highlands will battle it out to win the annual Greater Illawarra Inter-Association Carnival.
Shoalhaven will not play this year but the three other associations will play T20 fixtures at Kevin Walsh Oval in Jamberoo on Sunday.
There will be three matches on the day, with South Coast to battle Illawarra from 9am, Illawarra to play Southern Highlands at 12pm and South Coast taking on Southern Highlands from 3pm.
The top two teams will progress to the grand final, to be played at Ziems Park, Corrimal on Sunday, March 26 at 2pm.
There's a lot at stake for the players, who will be keen to impress GICZ selectors who will be watching all games at Kevin Walsh Oval.
The selectors will then pick a train-on squad for the Illawarra Female Flames that will contest the Country Cricket NSW Regional Big Bash in November.
Cricket Illawarra's strong squad for the carnival includes sisters Archer and Lily Savelli as well as India Bellhouse and Alana McElhinney.
The four all play second grade for St George Sutherland Slayers in the Sydney Premier League.
Experienced pair Lisa Tomlinson and Nerida Sutton are also key players for Illawarra
Top order batsman Tomlinson, who plays her club cricket for Wollongong Gems, said she was looking forward to the carnival.
"It will be interesting to see how we go. I think Southern Highlands and South Coast have strong teams," she said.
"Personally I haven't played with some of our girls very much but we've got some very good individual players that have got a lot of experience and I think it will come together well.
"I think if we play well as a team and bowl and field really positively, our batters will come through I think. We have a very strong team."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
