Could this finally be the year that Lake Illawarra doesn't finish top of the South Coast District Cricket Association standings at the end of the regular season?
Taking into account the COVID and rain-interrupted seasons, the Lakers have finished as minor premiers in six of the last seven seasons.
But heading into the final round of the regular season on Saturday, Lake Illawarra (95 points) sit in second-spot, six points behind competition leaders The Rail.
Ex-Servos (93) and Shellharbour City (85) round out the top four but both teams could still miss out on the semifinals should they falter, with North Nowra Cambewarra (82) and Magpies Berry-Shoalhaven Heads (80), in striking distance to bounce.
The Rail are favourites to wrap up the minor premiership by beating Albion Park Eagles at Croome Regional Sporting Complex, while the Lakers face a tricky assignment at home against Shellharbour City.
Shellharbour are looking to win a second trophy this seasons, after beating Lake Illawarra earlier this year to claim their first-ever Twenty20 premiership.
Elsewhere Ex-Servos play North Nowra Cambewarra, Kiama Cavaliers face Berry-Shoalhaven Heads and Oak Flats battle Bomaderry Tigers.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
