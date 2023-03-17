Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The Rail on the cusp of being crowned South Coast cricket minor premiers

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 17 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rail's Kieren Gilly bowling against Lake Illawarra, Picture: Robert Peet

Could this finally be the year that Lake Illawarra doesn't finish top of the South Coast District Cricket Association standings at the end of the regular season?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.