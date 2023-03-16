Palatial masterpiece in a private setting

HOUSE OF THE WEEK
BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Want to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of a private sanctuary but don't want to be too far from town? Then this remarkable home may be the one for you.
Set in one of the Illawarra's most sort-after streets this palatial home on 2567sqm offers estate-like proportions.
Darren Kay, principal at Belle Property Illawarra said, "This spectacular home is a beautiful blend of executive living and country tranquillity, sitting at the end of an exclusive cul de sac and looking over the rolling hills of Mount Kembla while still being just 15 minutes from the Wollongong CBD."
Sparing no expense in its embrace of modern luxury, this remarkable home will impress and inspire at every turn.
Providing a grand floor plan it features two open plan living areas with fireplaces, a rumpus/games room, separate home theatre and a home office.
There are four bedrooms, including sumptuous master quarters with walk-around robe and full ensuite.
The gorgeous chef's kitchen boasts a butler's pantry, 50mm stone kitchen island, integrated dishwasher and induction cooktop.
"This property radiates the feeling of luxury with high ceilings, dark timber flooring, striking marble bathroom with freestanding tub, ducted air-conditioning, security alarm system and four car garaging suitable for luxury vehicles as well as additional storage," Darren said.
The enchanting all-seasons patio and north facing deck are the ideal place to entertain family and friends. They enjoy a majestic outlook over the manicured rear grounds and over the hills to the escarpment.
There's no better place to sit and soak up the surroundings. You'll feel like you are a world away from the hustle and bustle.
"The pinnacle of modern living, this rare executive opportunity is packed full of decadent features," Darren said.
"This is a must-see for any family looking for a remarkable home in a simply spectacular nature setting."
Located in Mount Kembla, approximately 15 minutes to Wollongong CBD and an 80 minute drive to the south of Sydney.
The property enjoys easy access to local schools, shopping, restaurants and the Illawarra's fantastic beaches.
You don't need to look any further to achieve the ultimate family lifestyle. Contact Belle Property Illawarra today.
