A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover the burial costs of the mum and children who lost their lives in the horrific Menangle Park crash on Monday.
The accident which happened on Hume Motorway killed Katrina Prahastono and two-year-old son Kai on the scene and left the three-month-old daughter Ivy critically injured.
Ivy was airlifted to Westmead Children's Hospital where she died two days later.
Diana Effendi, Katrina Prahastono's "best friend and sister", is now appealing to the community for financial assistance with the funeral costs.
"This beautiful family resides in the South West of Sydney and has loved everything about this area, dreamed of raising their children here and called this community their forever home," she said on the GoFundMe page.
"Your prayers and any amount that you can donate during this difficult time will be so helpful in easing the burden on Ilham and his family."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.