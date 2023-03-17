Prominent lecturer and Aboriginal leader Jade Kennedy has left the University of Wollongong after close to two decades at the institution.
UOW confirmed the employment of the senior lecturer in Indigenous knowledges ceased last month.
A spokesperson said that due to the university's privacy policies, and privacy legislation, the university would not discuss an individual's employment circumstances.
As of late 2022, Mr Kennedy's profile on the UOW website stated he had worked at the tertiary education institution in various professional and academic roles for 18 years.
The profile listed 10 academic journal articles authored or co-authored by Mr Kennedy, as well as conference papers, book chapters and three books.
Mr Kennedy, a Yuin man, was the academic lead for the university's Jindaola Program, which embedded Aboriginal knowledge and perspectives into curriculums across the institution.
Last year, he was part of a collaborative project involving UOW, the Illawarra Local Aboriginal Lands Council (for which he also served as chairman) and mining company South32, which looked at ways to restore Country at Mount Kembla through practices based on Aboriginal knowledge.
Mr Kennedy has also served as a director of Warra Binge Nuda Gurri and spokesperson for the Sandon Point Aboriginal Tent Embassy.
