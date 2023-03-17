A warm, sunny weekend is on the horizon for the Illawarra, with rain forecast to return after Sunday.
The weather gurus say to expect a shower on Friday evening after the temperature hits 29 but that's just a sign of things to come as the mercury heads north over the weekend.
Saturday is expected to nudge 30 again, with a high of 29 predicted.
"From Saturday we are expecting those temperatures to really start increasing as we have those of westerly to north westerly winds coming in continuing to bring warm conditions," Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Kate Doyle said.
Temperatures are expected to creep up to a well-above average maximum of 32 in Wollongong on Sunday.
"We do have a strong wind warning for the Illawarra coast on Saturday and that is also likely to continue on Sunday," Ms Doyle said.
"Just a note of caution for anyone heading to the beach there is likely to be some wind around those coastal waters."
The Illawarra weather forecast predicts next week will be a rainy one with a high chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, medium chance on Wednesday and Thursday with possible thunderstorms.
As for the future, we have said goodbye to La Nina which has brought really wet conditions over the last three years.
Ms Doyle said we will be returning to neutral weather conditions with the possibility of an El Nino forming later this year.
"We are in an El Nino watch, which means that we have the 50 per cent chance of an El Nino forming this year," she said.
"An El Nino is usually associated with warmer and dryer conditions for eastern Australia."
If you noticed some smoke haze on Friday morning, particularly in Northern Illawarra, it's blowing in from the Curraweela fire north-east of Crookwell.
Authorities say the smoke may continue into the weekend.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
