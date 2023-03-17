Green was the colour of the day as the Illawarra celebrated all things Irish for St Patrick's Day.
There was a host of events with music, dance and food, and the 'craic was great' as the Irish say.
Dicey Riley's Hotel kicked the day off early with a traditional Irish breakfast from 8am, followed by Irish dancers and with live music planned to go well into the night.
Figtree Sports served up the traditional nectar of Ireland - Guinness - and you could pair it with Irish stew or a steak and Guinness pie.
Corrimal RSL Club's bingo turned green, with customers encouraged to dress up for the day.
Diamond Dogs Music Bar and Centro CBD got into the St Pat's Day spirit with live music.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
