Photos of St Patrick's Day in the Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 17 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 11:55am
Green was the colour of the day as the Illawarra celebrated all things Irish for St Patrick's Day.

