AUKUS plan means more risks for Australia. Letters, March 20, 2023

Have Your Say

AUKUS plan means more risks for Australia. Letters to the Editor, March 20, 2023

March 20 2023 - 4:00am
The news that Australia will build and purchase nuclear submarines from the USA and the UK at a cost of up to $368 billion between now and the mid-2050s is certain to elevate regional tensions and increase risks for Australians and our neighbours.

