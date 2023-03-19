AUKUS plan means more risks for Australia. Letters, March 20, 2023

The news that Australia will build and purchase nuclear submarines from the USA and the UK at a cost of up to $368 billion between now and the mid-2050s is certain to elevate regional tensions and increase risks for Australians and our neighbours.
The deal introduces new and significant safety risks that Australia has never had to deal with before. These include the risk of possible future accidents in our ports and waters.
The nuclear regulator ARPANSA considers that emergency management arrangements in Australia "are not fit for purpose for a future with nuclear powered submarines".
Pacific nations, Indonesia and others in our region have deep concerns about AUKUS.
On the basis of Australia's experience and expertise with radioactive waste there is little cause for confidence about the future management of long-lived high-level radioactive waste from AUKUS submarines
As many Australians face daily cost of living pressures - and we all face the pressures of the climate crisis - this deal comes with a massive financial cost that would be much better spent addressing pressing social and environmental problems.
At a minimum the Albanese government must sign the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons to give the Australian public and our region a clear commitment that this non-transparent nuclear subs deal is not a precursor to us acquiring or facilitating nuclear weapons.
Dave Sweeney, Australian Conservation Foundation
The UN had great potential to help unite countries and cultures but instead was turned into a trojan horse for the left.
Over the decades the UN have intervened to criticise Australia over Indigenous people, fossil fuels, climate change and the Great Barrier Reef all of which was totally unjustified. While at the same time, the UN was silent on China's brutality of its citizens and the terrorism acts of the Taliban in the Middle East? So, let England, America and Australia unite given our similarity in culture, lifestyle, democracy and freedoms.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
Is it just me or are kids being spoilt rotten nowadays? Having read the item in the Mercury about parents being forced to pay for school playground equipment, it made me think back to my own school days.
Playground equipment? Luxury! No such thing at our school. Yet somehow we survived. We played lots of games, king pin (handball), elastics, hopscotch, chasings, forcings back, plus the less energetic marbles and jacks, at recess and lunchtime. It's not all swings and roundabouts people!
Chris Dodds, Wollongong
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.