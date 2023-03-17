Six Shellharbour lifeguards have been awarded for their heroic actions that helped save a young boy after he was struck by lightning on Australia Day.
The "one-in-a-million" lightning strike at Warilla beach which stopped the boy's heart had the lifeguards jump straight into action to start CPR after they realised he wasn't breathing.
The boy, who was then taken to hospital in a critical condition, is now believed to be on a road to full recovery.
Australian Pool and Ocean Lifeguard Association (APOLA) president Bruce Hopkins presented the lifeguards with Meritorious Service Awards on Wednesday.
"But a lightning strike under clear blue skies directly hitting the young boy in the water is very rare."
The Shellharbour City Council lifeguards Thomas Bitz, Liam Pass, Sean Ritter, Deakin Southern, Daniel St George and Byron Vinkovic all had a part to play in the great rescue and were lauded for their "bravery" and "composure".
"The way the lifeguards minimised the response time and delivered CPR to the young boy, resulting in a successful resuscitation, is testament to their training and professionalism," Mr Hopkins said.
The Mercury spoke to a witness Troy Baldacchino following the "freak accident" who described the lightning strike as a "bolt from the blue".
"I was there with my friends and family and suddenly from the corner of my eye I saw a big flash followed by a really loud bang. Everyone started screaming," Mr Baldacchino said.
"I automatically thought 'oh that's not good' and heard someone yell 'oh no!' It was a lady pulling her son from the water."
Mr Baldacchino believes he was the first person to call 000 after the incident occured.
The Warilla resident said the lifeguards, police, ambulance and other emergency services were on the scene almost immediately who worked on his resuscitation and emergency health care.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
