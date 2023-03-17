Illawarra Mercury
Mercer to layoff over 100 staff from Wollongong office

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 12:44pm
Mercer's new headquarters in Wollongong. The company is shedding over 100 staff and outsourcing IT to a local provider. Picture by Adam McLean

Over 100 Illawarra workers will be out of a job after the Wollongong arm of superannuation firm Mercer decided to slash its headcount by over a quarter.

