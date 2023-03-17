Dragons out to set the pace in Brisbane

His side stormed home last week but coach Anthony Griffin says the Dragons can't afford to miss the jump at a sweltering Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.
The Dragons made much of the early running against the Titans last Sunday, but found themselves down 12-2 midway through the first half after conceding soft tries in the space of six minutes.
An incisive run from Tyrell Sloan to put hooker Jacob Liddle across for the Dragons first try proved an irreversible momentum swing in a 32-18 win, but Griffin has no intention of chasing points against the in-from Broncos on Saturday.
"We've got to start well, I wouldn't want to be down 12-2 against Brisbane," Griffin said.
"I thought we started really well last week. We left a couple of tries out there, it was more [that] we were a little bit brittle in defence a couple of times.
"That's the biggest thing. I thought with the ball we were powerful and we executed reasonably well, we just missed a couple of chances early.
"Last weekend was round one for us so we'll be better for the hit-out. Brisbane at Suncorp at the moment's a big challenge so we'll have to go up a gear."
The win over the Titans silenced a long-winded volley of criticism lobbed at the club over the off-season, with many willing to pencil the Dragons in for the wooden spoon before a ball had been kicked.
It's not something he or his side were immune to, but Griffin stopped short of labelling it motivation.
"I didn't see any of that," Griffin said.
"We've been really comfortable with where we are and who we are on the football field.
"The atmosphere around the team's been really good since last November so it wasn't surprising the way we played.
"We've had a really good preparation, we've got a really good group and strong list. I'd seen the players and staff prepare for the season for three or four months so we were excited to play last week.
"We were a little bit rusty early, but once we got going it worked out really well.
"That's the first time we've performed together, a lot of those guys didn't play together in the trials, so we just need to keep building on that."
The Broncos have turned heads from the jump, knocking off reigning premiers the Panthers in Penrith and prelim finalists North Queensland last weekend.
"They've been brilliant," Griffin said.
"To go to Penrith and beat them round one, I thought that was their best performance. Last week they had a big win at home, but beating Penrith at Penrith told you a lot about their club.
"I've been really impressed with them and it'll be a tough game. It's just about making sure we zero in on what we're good at and our strengths, and attack that for 80 minutes.
"If we do that, we'll give ourselves a good chance."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
