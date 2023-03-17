Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Family, friends farewell North Wollongong surf club legend John 'Sparra' Palmer

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 17 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two of Mr Palmer's granddaughters, Bodhi and Summer, read poems in honour of their beloved Poppy. Picture by Adam McLean.

John Palmer, known by many as Sparra, became a very familiar face around North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club over the course of his 70 years as a member.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.