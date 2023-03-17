Family, friends farewell North Wollongong surf club legend John 'Sparra' Palmer

John Palmer, known by many as Sparra, became a very familiar face around North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club over the course of his 70 years as a member.
But even more than a surf club legend, Mr Palmer is remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather, brother and friend by his loved ones following his death earlier this month at the age of 89.
"Let's be grateful that this beautiful soul lived and walked in this world with us for those 89 years," celebrant Steve Parsons told the large crowd who attended Mr Palmer's funeral on Friday.
Mr Palmer spent most of his nine decades in the Illawarra, but he was born in Hurstville on December 22, 1933 to Cecil and Ann Palmer.
The eldest of two children - sister Margaret was to follow - he moved to the Illawarra from Lane Cove at the age of four.
Mr Parsons said Mr Palmer had a "serious case of the smarts", being awarded dux of Wollongong Public School in year six before moving to Wollongong High School, where he continued to demonstrate academic gifts.
Upon leaving school he completed a fitter and turner apprenticeship but sought a new direction after a few years at the steelworks, and put himself through teacher's college.
He worked at a number of Illawarra schools but spent the majority of his career at Port Kembla High School as an industrial arts teacher.
In 1970 he married Margaret Mulligan and the couple had three children: Damon (who died as an infant), Richelle and Nicole.
The family established a home in Port Kembla, where Mr Palmer lived for the rest of his life.
"The girls always felt loved and protected," Mr Parsons said.
He went on to become a father-in-law to Adrian and Mark, and 'Poppy' to seven grandchildren: Summer, Sam, Amber, Zander, Taj, Bodhi and Malia.
Mr Palmer was known to be a meticulous, highly organised and often stubborn person, the latter description drawing laughs from the crowd during the service.
An active man - he still ran the City2Surf well into his 60s - he played cricket, rugby league, tennis, golf and bowls over the course of his life, and was a Steelers and Dragons supporter.
A constant in Mr Palmer's life was the North Wollongong surf club, to which he gave 70 years of continuous active service in various roles.
He was also responsible for recording the club's history in the book titled The Corfu Lifebuoy, a copy of which sat atop his casket during Friday's service.
"I think you all agree John Sparra Palmer deserves legendary status," club president David Meredith said.
Mr Meredith remembered Mr Palmer as a committed, reliable, tough, fair and compassionate person, a team player who dug in and got the job done.
Long-time close friend and fellow surf club member Bernie Dean told the Mercury that Mr Palmer became his mentor after he joined the club in 1960 at the age of 14.
In his eulogy at the service, Mr Dean drew laughs when he recalled a close-knit group who "got into a lot of mischief" - and he, Mr Palmer and Phil Anderton (known as 'Mad Dog') were "really, really bad".
He also recounted Mr Palmer's athletic prowess in a particular incident when he beat two others in a race back to Wollongong from Austinmer or Thirroul - he on foot, the others paddling on skis.
"It's been a pleasure to know someone for 63 years... Rest in peace, mate," Mr Dean said.
And as Mr Meredith said: "Vale Sparra - I say he's on eternal patrol".
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
