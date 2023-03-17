Ditching the democracy sausage to vote early all the rage in the Illawarra

As the 2023 NSW election looms, already people are deciding to cast their vote early ditching the democracy sausage for a shorter queue.
Early voting centres and pre-poll venues open on tomorrow, Saturday, March 18 and close on Friday, March 24.
To be eligible to vote early in the election, also known as a pre-poll, you must have a reason that prevents you from visiting a voting centre on the election day, March 25.
Some examples of eligibility includes if you are working on election day, travelling, will be outside of NSW, more than 8km away from a voting centre, approaching maternity, seriously ill, a person with a disability, caring for a person, and if attending would place your personal safety at risk.
The full eligibility details are on the NSW Electoral Commission website.
Pre-polling proved particularly popular at last year with at least a third of Illawarra opting to vote early in the federal election.
The Mercury, went to the streets to see if people are planning on voting in the pre-polls and what issues are important to them and would sway their vote.
Kim and Paul Murphy, Wollongong
"I'll probably do it before, because there's less people and it's more convenient. I think if you've made up your mind, you should go and try because now we're getting bombarded by promises and people saying they'll do this and do that," Paul Murphy said.
"Health is the most important thing. I'm hoping that the emergency services and nurses and all those ones will get a pay rise, and I haven't heard either party has specified that particular issue."
"The paramedics and the nurses, to me they should have got more than what they got when they had to work through COVID times," Kim Murphy said.
Kit Wong, Blacktown
"I've just done my postal vote today. It gives people flexibility, but it's also a downer for the schools and community halls that rely on fundraising on those days."
"The state government can't really do much about the cost of living, but i think they certainly can do some things towards negating climate change like not approving things like coal mines. They could bolster the electricity network to allow for EV [electric vehicle] charging not just in private properties like shopping centres but on streets and new apartment buildings."
Darryl Briggs, Flinders
"It's up to you If you want to do it or not, but I prefer on the actual election day when everyone should be doing it but if you're going on holiday or if you're crook that makes sense that's probably why it's there."
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
