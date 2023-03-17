A former Kiama councillor has pleaded guilty to threatening a business contact with a .22 calibre rifle.
Brendon Reece Comber, 42, entered guilty pleas to four charges in Wollongong Local Court today, stemming from an incident in February last year.
Comber rented a van from another man he knew but by December 2021 owed the man $2000 and the man could not contact him.
On February 16, 2022 the man who owned the truck drove to Comber's address in Minnamurra and repossessed the truck without telling Comber. At the time, Comber - who is a musician - was using the truck to store his sound equipment which he valued as being worth several hundred thousand dollars.
Later that day, a friend of Comber told him that the truck was in Figtree.
Comber then drove home, saw the truck was gone and loaded his .22 calibre rifle, along with ammunition, into his car, before heading into Wollongong.
Comber found the truck being driven by the man who he rented it off's son and saw the man who owned the truck driving a van at the intersection of Irvine Street and Northfields Avenue in Gwynneville, the roundabout at the eastern entrance to the University of Wollongong.
Using his car, Comber blocked the van to stop it leaving, before getting his gun out of his car's boot.
Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court state the rifle had a magazine loaded but was empty of ammunition.
Comber then walked to the passenger side door of the van and demanded the truck be returned to him.
Fearing for his safety, the truck owner negotiated with Comber to pull over in a safer area and discuss what was going on.
Comber followed the man to a nearby street. While driving the truck, the man called police, as did a passerby.
Soon after, police arrived on scene and arrested Comber, seized his rifle and took him to Wollongong Police Station. Forensic officers examined all vehicles caught up in the incident.
Police suspended Comber's firearms licence which permitted him to have the rifle, and police also seized another gun at Comber's home.
Comber admitted to police his role in what had occurred.
In Wollongong Local Court on Friday, Comber's lawyer formally entered guilty pleas to four of the charges. One charge was withdrawn by police.
Magistrate Mark Douglass adjourned the matter for a final sentencing decision in April.
Comber, who currently works as a musician, was a one-time Kiama councillor, elected in 2004. Running as an independent, he received three percent of the vote in 2008 and was not re-elected.
